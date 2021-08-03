Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Stake Raised by Minot Wealth Management LLC

Minot Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,430 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,720 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,804,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its holdings in Intuit by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 19,323 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,472,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, Connolly Sarah T. raised its holdings in Intuit by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 1,930 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on INTU shares. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intuit from $470.00 to $511.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $526.66. The company had a trading volume of 5,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,659. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.37 and a fifty-two week high of $534.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $486.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total transaction of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis D. Powell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.67, for a total value of $2,158,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,827,690.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last quarter. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.