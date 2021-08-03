Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (IPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 5th

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust Plc (LON:IPU) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.75 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON IPU opened at GBX 638.02 ($8.34) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 621.57. Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 363 ($4.74) and a one year high of GBX 652 ($8.52). The stock has a market capitalization of £215.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.17.

INVESCO Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

