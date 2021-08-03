Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Purchased by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $366.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,629,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,562,940. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $350.60. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $260.11 and a 12 month high of $368.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

