Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $31.32.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.
