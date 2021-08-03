Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 38.1% from the June 30th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.02. Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $31.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.249 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. This is a boost from Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:ISEM) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,098 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 4.91% of Invesco RAFI Strategic Emerging Markets ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

