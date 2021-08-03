Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD)

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

7/29/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $106.00 to $120.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc. from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $125.00 to $130.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $116.00 to $125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

7/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/28/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Mizuho. They now have a $110.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $107.00.

7/26/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares, Inc.. They now have a $91.84 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Susquehanna. They now have a $125.00 price target on the stock.

7/26/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices is now covered by analysts at Northland Securities. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock.

7/15/2021 – Advanced Micro Devices was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

AMD opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.50 and a 52 week high of $110.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $77,426.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 407,343 shares of company stock worth $33,280,061. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $19,261,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the 2nd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 341 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

