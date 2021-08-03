Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Superior Plus (SUUIF)

Superior Plus (OTCMKTS: SUUIF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/19/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$17.00 to C$17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$16.25 to C$17.25. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/16/2021 – Superior Plus had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$17.00 to C$17.50. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SUUIF opened at $12.49 on Tuesday. Superior Plus Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $12.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

