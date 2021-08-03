Investors Buy Large Volume of RADA Electronic Industries Put Options (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Investors acquired 1,444 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,201% compared to the average daily volume of 111 put options.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $114,000. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $381,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $626,000. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 131.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 579,065 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,955,000 after purchasing an additional 328,753 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $8,847,000. 47.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

RADA opened at $12.13 on Tuesday. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $594.79 million, a PE ratio of 57.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.17.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 10.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

