Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.41 EPS

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) released its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41), Fidelity Earnings reports. Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 1.13%.

Shares of CSR stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.82. The stock had a trading volume of 88,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,782. Investors Real Estate Trust has a one year low of $61.49 and a one year high of $98.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 3,167.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CSR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

About Investors Real Estate Trust

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

