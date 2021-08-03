IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $371.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 14.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. IPG Photonics updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.100-$1.400 EPS.

Shares of IPGP stock traded down $39.35 on Tuesday, reaching $178.15. 45,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,001. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.35. The company has a current ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a one year low of $149.51 and a one year high of $262.55.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.75.

In other news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total transaction of $2,513,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 42,399 shares of company stock worth $8,694,021 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: P/E Growth (PEG)

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.