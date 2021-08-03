Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) Receives Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale restated their hold rating on shares of Ipsen (OTCMKTS:IPSEY) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Ipsen in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ipsen in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a hold rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Ipsen currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.00.

IPSEY opened at $27.00 on Monday. Ipsen has a twelve month low of $19.35 and a twelve month high of $28.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.5877 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 2.21%. Ipsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.09%.

About Ipsen

Ipsen SA operates as a biopharmaceutical company worldwide. The company provides drugs in the areas of oncology, neuroscience, gastroenterology, cognitive disorders, and rare diseases. It offers Somatuline for neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; Decapeptyl for metastatic prostate cancer, uterine fibroids, precocious puberty, endometriosis, female sterility, and early stage breast cancer; Cabometyx for renal cell and second-line hepatocellular carcinoma; Onivyde for second-line metastatic pancreatic cancer; and Dysport for motor muscular disorders and medical aesthetics.

