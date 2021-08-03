IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Raised to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IRadimed from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of IRadimed from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $34.81 on Friday. IRadimed has a 12-month low of $20.46 and a 12-month high of $40.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.51 million, a P/E ratio of 94.08 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.66.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. IRadimed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 7.40%. On average, analysts predict that IRadimed will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $141,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 3,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total transaction of $108,692.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $553,812.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,296,651 in the last three months. Insiders own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in IRadimed by 290.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 46.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,680 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth $135,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed in the first quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Cim LLC increased its position in shares of IRadimed by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 38.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.

