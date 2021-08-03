iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $72.95 Million

Brokerages expect iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) to post sales of $72.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $76.32 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $70.00 million. iRhythm Technologies reported sales of $50.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full year sales of $302.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $279.60 million to $320.47 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $328.10 million, with estimates ranging from $272.00 million to $360.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow iRhythm Technologies.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.08). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $74.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

IRTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $170.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, April 12th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $220.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IRTC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,911,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in iRhythm Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iRhythm Technologies by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period.

IRTC stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.10. 385,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 656,904. iRhythm Technologies has a 1 year low of $48.71 and a 1 year high of $286.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.54 and a current ratio of 5.66.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on iRhythm Technologies (IRTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.