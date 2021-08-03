Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 55.6% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the first quarter valued at $38,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Iron Mountain by 661.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at $548,000. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iron Mountain currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:IRM opened at $43.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $47.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $44.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 48.47%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

In related news, Director Jennifer Allerton sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $160,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,812 shares in the company, valued at $588,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,573 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $67,418.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,671.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

