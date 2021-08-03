iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Stock Position Raised by Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH

Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,478,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,010,000 after acquiring an additional 59,368 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 481,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,830,000 after buying an additional 52,233 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $13,650,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $10,509,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 230,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after buying an additional 36,451 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,701 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50.

