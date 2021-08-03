iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Short Interest Update

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 585,600 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 710,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 998,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of USIG. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 70.9% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 504.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,104.5% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 38.0% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of USIG stock opened at $61.27 on Tuesday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $58.33 and a 1 year high of $62.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.49.

Featured Article: What are the Different Types of Leveraged Buyouts?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.