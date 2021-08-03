iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 285,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,641 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.26% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $14,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 52,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.33. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,579. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.32. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.15 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.