iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 1.2% of First United Bank Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 11,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McNamara Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. McNamara Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $0.36 on Tuesday, hitting $75.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,664,030 shares. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.80. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

