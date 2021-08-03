iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 669,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.86. 513,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,886. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $74.36.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.
