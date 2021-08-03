iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Short Interest Update

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 581,800 shares, a decline of 13.1% from the June 30th total of 669,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 521,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.86. 513,268 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,886. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $52.08 and a 1 year high of $74.36.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% during the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $201,000.

