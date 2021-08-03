iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Holdings Raised by Segment Wealth Management LLC

Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) by 4.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 112,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $7,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $523,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 93,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 168,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,968,000 after acquiring an additional 14,708 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 456,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,012,000 after acquiring an additional 12,502 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the first quarter worth about $254,000.

NASDAQ:XT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.45. 3,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 212,834. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $62.80. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $64.66.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

