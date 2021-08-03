iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.

Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 43.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,962 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IAU. HRT Financial LP grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 1,108.2% during the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 4,708,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $76,557,000 after acquiring an additional 4,318,640 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 235.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,368,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363,600 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 91.1% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,620,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202,571 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 227.6% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,838,112 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 610.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,643 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $34.53 on Tuesday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $31.94 and a fifty-two week high of $39.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.80.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.