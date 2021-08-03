iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.87

Shares of iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $47.87 and last traded at $47.80, with a volume of 2033 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $46.82.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.81.

Get iShares India 50 ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.007 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 156,541.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 61,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 61,051 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in iShares India 50 ETF by 20.5% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares India 50 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $277,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 30,171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares India 50 ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:INDY)

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.