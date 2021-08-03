iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 991,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,056 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Tiaa Fsb’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Tiaa Fsb owned about 0.33% of iShares Russell 2000 ETF worth $227,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 163.2% during the 1st quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $220.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,361,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,151,164. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $142.09 and a 12 month high of $234.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $225.25.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

