iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Shares Purchased by Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management

Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 150,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,362 shares during the period. iShares Semiconductor ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $68,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth $4,482,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 163,099.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 163,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,195,000 after buying an additional 163,099 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 162.8% in the first quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 8,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 565.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,490,000 after acquiring an additional 15,010 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 30.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 99,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,254,000 after acquiring an additional 23,098 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SOXX traded down $1.27 on Tuesday, reaching $458.53. 8,052 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,145,168. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $439.44. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $286.18 and a 1-year high of $465.50.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.