iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Alpha Cubed Investments LLC

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1,054.6% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 13,151 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 131.9% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 110,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,171,000 after acquiring an additional 62,642 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 282,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,274,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 10,273 shares during the period. Finally, Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $6,791,000.

SHV stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.48. The company had a trading volume of 9,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,369. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $110.14 and a 12 month high of $110.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

