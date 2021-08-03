iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s 8th Largest Position

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 154,979 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,237 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.7% of Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $66,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,420,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,963 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,478 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,821,000 after purchasing an additional 969,363 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $438.51. 45,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,418,661. The company’s fifty day moving average is $429.85. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $320.92 and a fifty-two week high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.