iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Cottage Street Advisors LLC

Cottage Street Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF makes up 4.5% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $7,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJT. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 64.5% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 770 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,091. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $83.92 and a 1 year high of $134.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.70.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

