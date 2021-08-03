Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in July

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,399.0 days.
Shares of Isuzu Motors stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.21.
About Isuzu Motors
