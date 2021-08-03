Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) Short Interest Up 30.3% in July

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the June 30th total of 107,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,399.0 days.

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock opened at $13.17 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.08. Isuzu Motors has a 52 week low of $8.19 and a 52 week high of $14.21.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components in Japan, Thailand, and internationally. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; pickup trucks and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

