Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Shares of IVH opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $11.59 and a one year high of $14.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.85.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,441 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Ivy Investment Management Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in high-yield corporate bonds of various maturities, secured loans, and other corporate fixed-income instruments, which are rated below investment grade (below Baa3 by Moody's or below BBB- by either S&P or Fitch).

