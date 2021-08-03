Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.15-6.35 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $6.20. Jacobs Engineering Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.150-$6.350 EPS.

Jacobs Engineering Group stock traded down $3.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $130.82. 16,480 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 416,172. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.03 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Jacobs Engineering Group has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $145.97.

Get Jacobs Engineering Group alerts:

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on J shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $156.00 to $164.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on Jacobs Engineering Group from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $139.25.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $140.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,402,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,432,494.42. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Jacobs Engineering Group

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. The firm operates through Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions segments. The company was founded by Joseph J.

Featured Article: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.