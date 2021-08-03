Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Stake in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,161 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Affimed were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 27,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Affimed by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Affimed stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Affimed has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $11.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Affimed had a negative net margin of 88.48% and a negative return on equity of 37.87%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Affimed will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, which has completed Phase II clinical study of CD30-positive T-cell lymphoma, and hodgkin lymphoma (HL), as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for peripheral T-cell lymphoma, and transformed mycosis fungoides; that is in Phase I clinical study in combination with adoptive NK cells for CD30-postive lymphomas; and has completed Phase Ib clinical study in combination with anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed HL.

