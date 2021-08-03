Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,287 Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IIGV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IIGV opened at $27.97 on Tuesday. Invesco Investment Grade Value ETF has a 12-month low of $26.78 and a 12-month high of $28.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.58.

