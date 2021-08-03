Jane Street Group LLC Buys Shares of 18,036 Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,448,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,250,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,705,000 after purchasing an additional 31,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $336,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

NYSE:KRG opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 3.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 199.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.36. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $23.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is 55.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KRG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.