Jane Street Group LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $179,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Patria Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $197,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $482,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Patria Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $523,000.

Shares of PAX stock opened at $15.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $810.92 million and a PE ratio of 30.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67. Patria Investments Limited has a 1-year low of $13.40 and a 1-year high of $23.28.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Patria Investments Limited will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 80.77%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAX shares. Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on Patria Investments in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Patria Investments from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.83.

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

