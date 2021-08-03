Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 30,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSSI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 249.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Diamond S Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diamond S Shipping by 1,514.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 16,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Diamond S Shipping by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Diamond S Shipping alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DSSI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Diamond S Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Diamond S Shipping in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company.

Shares of DSSI opened at $9.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $393.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Diamond S Shipping Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.31 and a 1-year high of $11.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.13.

Diamond S Shipping (NYSE:DSSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $87.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.81 million. Diamond S Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Diamond S Shipping Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Diamond S Shipping Company Profile

Diamond S Shipping Inc provides seaborne transportation of crude oil, refined petroleum, and other products in the international shipping markets. The company operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of March 12, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 vessels, including 13 Suezmax crude carriers, one Aframax crude carrier, and 50 medium-range product tankers.

Featured Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond S Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond S Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond S Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.