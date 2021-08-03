Jane Street Group LLC Purchases Shares of 14,503 OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 14,503 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OFG. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,172 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 510,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in OFG Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in OFG Bancorp by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 963,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

OFG opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. OFG Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.97 and a 12-month high of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.25. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 21.14%. As a group, analysts forecast that OFG Bancorp will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.77%.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending; financial planning; and corporate and individual trust services.

