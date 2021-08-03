Jane Street Group LLC Takes $313,000 Position in Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 16,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.30% of Forum Energy Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FET. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 22.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 115,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 21,180 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 42.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Carrig bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.28 per share, with a total value of $1,114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

FET stock opened at $21.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.80 and a 52-week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $117.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 4.29.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.28) by ($1.67). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 20.14%. The firm had revenue of $114.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -7.87 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Forum Energy Technologies Profile

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products, and provides related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, as well as other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

