Jane Street Group LLC Takes Position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:FSRXU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 32,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSRXU. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in FinServ Acquisition Corp. II in the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

FinServ Acquisition Corp. II stock opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.01. FinServ Acquisition Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $11.37.

Finserv Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the FinTech and financial services industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

