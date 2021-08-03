Janus International Group Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:JBI)

Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 5,221 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 940% compared to the average daily volume of 502 call options.

JBI stock opened at $13.97 on Tuesday. Janus International Group has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $14.68.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JBI. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $22,506,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $10,161,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $371,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the second quarter worth $1,427,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Janus International Group, LLC designs, manufactures, and installs steel roll-up doors and building components for self-storage, industrial, and commercial door dealer markets. Its products include self-storage doors, wind load self-storage doors, and swing doors; interior hallway systems and locker systems; commercial roll up doors, including tension holding devices, spiral torque tubes, and adjustment in bracket systems; relocatable storage containers and movable additional storage structures; electronic locks, overlocks, and monitoring products for roll-up doors; and options, such as vision panels, insulation materials, upgrade repair kits, pantheon operators, and hoist operators.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.