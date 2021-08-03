Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) Short Interest Update

Japan Display Inc. (OTCMKTS:JNNDF) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,861,100 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the June 30th total of 5,514,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,638.9 days.
Shares of Japan Display stock remained flat at $$0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.36. Japan Display has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $0.58.
About Japan Display
