Jarvis Network (JRT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.58 Million

Jarvis Network (CURRENCY:JRT) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 3rd. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Jarvis Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0546 or 0.00000143 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Jarvis Network has a total market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $1.01 million worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.17 or 0.00060752 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00014777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $309.40 or 0.00811265 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00094873 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00042397 BTC.

Jarvis Network Coin Profile

Jarvis Network (CRYPTO:JRT) is a coin. Its launch date was April 8th, 2019. Jarvis Network’s total supply is 225,861,521 coins and its circulating supply is 29,005,880 coins. Jarvis Network’s official message board is medium.com/jarvis-edge . Jarvis Network’s official Twitter account is @Jarvis_Network . Jarvis Network’s official website is www.jarvis.exchange/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Jarvis Network is a set of protocols on Ethereum allowing anyone to become a broker by funding and maintaining liquidity pools, against which users can gain exposure to the price of any traditional or digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Jarvis Network

