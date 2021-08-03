Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Raytheon Technologies Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RTX)

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raytheon Technologies’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.40 EPS.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

RTX has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Argus raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Raytheon Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.77.

RTX opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.45. Raytheon Technologies has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.86.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 7,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 17,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $120,358.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,393,932.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,952 shares of company stock worth $5,619,059 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.