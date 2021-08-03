Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.44. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.54 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $10.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $11.99 EPS.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.42. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 12.72%.

RJF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Raymond James from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. raised their price target on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Raymond James from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup increased their target price on Raymond James from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.54.

Shares of RJF opened at $130.37 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $130.34. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $67.66 and a 52-week high of $138.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 1,850 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $245,939.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,355 shares in the company, valued at $180,133.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 2,000 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $271,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,122 shares of company stock worth $819,783. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RJF. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Raymond James by 83.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 75.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.