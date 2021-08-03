Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IQVIA in a report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $8.22 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $8.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $273.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.70 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.53.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $247.30 on Monday. IQVIA has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $254.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $243.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.5% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 4.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in IQVIA by 2.8% during the second quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 101,245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,092,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

