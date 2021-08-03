Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Carr now forecasts that the company will earn $1.38 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.32. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 34.60% and a net margin of 38.03%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.75.

COOP opened at $37.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.64. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $38.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 150.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $351,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $923,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,566,000 after acquiring an additional 35,235 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,331.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group, Inc engages in the provision of residential loan services. It operated through the following segments: Servicing, Originations, Xome, and Corporate/Other. The Servicing segment consists of collecting loan payments, remitting principal and interest payments to investors, managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance, performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and otherwise administering mortgage loan servicing portfolio.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.