Jeffrey S. Finnin Sells 4,000 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) Stock

CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.81, for a total value of $555,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of COR traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.98. 187,581 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,790. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 67.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.28. CoreSite Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $107.23 and a fifty-two week high of $141.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.08.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.76). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 143.10%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trillium Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.6% during the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 22,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $17,594,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $1,492,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 43,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 45,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on CoreSite Realty from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays raised their price target on CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.22.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

