JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. JELD-WEN updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

JELD traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $26.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,089,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,623. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.31. JELD-WEN has a 1 year low of $19.60 and a 1 year high of $31.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.02.

JELD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JELD-WEN in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other JELD-WEN news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About JELD-WEN

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

