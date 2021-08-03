Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $2.19 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and accounts for approximately 1.2% of Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,646.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 4,314 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 132,586.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 258,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,685,000 after buying an additional 258,544 shares during the period. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 9,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,216,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,059,000 after buying an additional 68,354 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,194,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,438,000 after buying an additional 291,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Shares of Eli Lilly and stock traded up $7.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.98. 188,236 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,314,773. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $248.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $226.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several analysts have recently commented on LLY shares. Cowen raised their target price on Eli Lilly and from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.13.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total transaction of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 109,400,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 914,387 shares of company stock worth $210,826,193. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: Fiduciary

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.