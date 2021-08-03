Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $272,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,236,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,060,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,866,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,825,000 after acquiring an additional 571,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 6.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 24,450,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,716,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,113,000 after acquiring an additional 302,200 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in The Coca-Cola by 0.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,829,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,704,000 after acquiring an additional 97,335 shares during the period. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 69,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,986,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.93. The stock had a trading volume of 241,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,478,302. The company has a market capitalization of $245.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $46.22 and a 52 week high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist lifted their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Coca-Cola currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

