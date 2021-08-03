Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,153 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 746.4% in the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.86 on Tuesday, hitting $236.24. The company had a trading volume of 146,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,478,633. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $193.59 and a 1 year high of $247.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.08.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 78.53% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.29%.

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Argus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities upped their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $256.72.

In related news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

