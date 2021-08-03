Jeppson Wealth Management LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Jeppson Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,658,777 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,629,000 after acquiring an additional 290,433 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 1st quarter worth about $17,545,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 44,885 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 130,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth about $11,606,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Argus raised their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.09.

Shares of BX stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.00. The company had a trading volume of 87,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,246,661. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $117.15. The firm has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.34.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 26.67%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.8475 dividend. This represents a $3.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

In other news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus acquired 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 78,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.34, for a total value of $6,974,177.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 921,053 shares in the company, valued at $81,365,822.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,657,868 shares of company stock worth $231,700,372. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

